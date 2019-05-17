× Fast Start Helps Aggies Even Up Series

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS (KFSM) – Arkansas got a little taste of their own medicine Friday night as Texas A&M used the long ball to build an early lead.

On Thursday night, it was the Razorbacks who jumped out thanks to five home runs but the Aggies went deep back-to-back with their first two batters as they would coast to a 6-2 win. The Razorbacks will try to win the series on Saturday but the start time has been moved to 11 a.m. to avoid any potential weather issues.

Patrick Wicklander couldn’t make it out of the second inning for Arkansas as their starter gave up four runs on three hits and walked three.

Jack Kenley homered for the second straight day for the Hogs, giving him 12 on the season which is third most on the team. Heston Kjerstad added three hits as he rose his average to .348.