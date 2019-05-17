× Late Pottsville Rally Downs Farmington in 4A Title Game

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – For the second straight season, the Farmington Lady Cardinals come up just short of their the ultimate goal.

A year after losing in the state title game that was played at Benton, the Lady Cards finally got a chance to take the field at Bogle Park, and for a while it looked like they might be taking home the hardware.

Freshman Grace Boatright, the hero of the semifinal, gave Famington a 2-1 lead with a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the third.

The Lady Cardinals again took the lead, this time 4-3, on a Pottsville error in the sixth, and entered the final inning three outs away from the championship.

But Pottsville exploded for four runs in the top of the seventh, and Farmington couldn’t respond, so the Apache’s take the game 7-4 and claim the 4A title.