Local Paranormal Group Chosen To Appear On New Amazon TV Show

Posted 10:27 pm, May 17, 2019, by

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Do you believe in ghosts? One paranormal group in the area does and they are taking their findings to a new Amazon TV show.

The name of the group is Spook Earth Paranormal and they stopped by the 5NEWS station in Fort Smith, which is the former site of Judge Isaac Parker's home.

In a video shot by a 5NEWS camera, a small orb can be seen passing by the investigators as they prepare for our interview.

The building is said to be haunted and several of the 5NEWS staff has some bizarre stories.

Spook Earth Paranormal has been selected from 28 other groups across the southwest to participate in a new TV endeavor from Amazon Studios called "Truth or Legends in Your Hometown."

