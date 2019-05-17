× Lowell Man Accused Of Trying To Grope 10-Year-Old Girl

LOWELL (KFSM) — A Lowell man is accused of trying to grope a girl and asking another girl to expose herself for him.

Danny Allan Armstrong, 68, was arrested Wednesday (May 15) in connection with sexual indecency with a child and harassment.

A 10-year-old girl told Benton County deputies that Armstrong tried to touch her under her clothes in February, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl said Armstrong was on top of her when he put his hand down her pants. She said he was laughing and tried to touch her bottom, so she told him to get off of her, according to the affidavit.

That same month, a 12-year-girl said Armstrong seemed to get upset when she refused to show him her genital area. She said Armstrong told her he had “seen those parts before.”

Armstrong denied touching the 10-year-old girl and said she was a habitual liar, according to the affidavit.

Armstrong is free on a $20,000 bond. He has a hearing set for June 24 in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, sexual indecency with a child is a Class D felony, and punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.