Man Wanted By Rogers Police Captured After Standoff At Farmington Residence

FARMINGTON (KFSM) — A man wanted by the Rogers Police was captured in Farmington by Washington County sheriff’s deputies after a 3-hour standoff.

Ronald Dean McCool, 46, was arrested after a standoff at 12849 Patton Road in Farmington.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information about 3 p.m. from the Rogers Police that a man with a warrant out of their department was possible located at a residence in Farmington, according to a “ping” of his cellphone.

Deputies deployed a drone and were able to confirm that a car registered to McCool was in front of the residents. About 4:10 p.m., deputies and Rogers police set up a perimeter at Patton and Jimmy Devault roads before Wahsington County deputies attempted to approach the house.

A Washington County detective called McCool, who said he could see the drone and deputies approaching the house. McCool “was very unstable and would not agree to let deputies come up to the house safely,” the affidavit said.

About 5:20 p.m., deputies were told McCool threatened to walk down the road and “make us shoot him,” the affidavit said. Deputies then called in the Emergency Response Team, which arrived about 6 p.m. After setting up around the house, the team gave McCool verbal commands over a loudspeaker to come out. About 7 p.m., McCool emerged, laid down what appeared to be a gun and laid on the ground. He was taken into custody, the affidavit said.

It was later discovered that during the incident, McCool had been texting and calling his ex-girlfriend, who had an order of protection against him.

McCool was arrested on charges of first-degree terroristic threatening, violation of a protection order and disorderly conduct.