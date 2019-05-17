× Razorbacks Bounced In NCAA Softball Regional

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFSM) – Arkansas was hampered by errors in their NCAA Regional opener against Tulsa and it was more of the same in the loser’s bracket against BYU.

A day after committing five errors, the Razorbacks had three more miscues and that proved to be too much to overcome as the Cougars posted a 6-3 win to end Arkansas’ season.

It was the third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament for Arkansas but certainly not an ending they expected. The Razorbacks were in contention to host a regional for a second straight year late in the season but stumbled late, including in the opening round of the SEC Tournament. Arkansas lost three straight to end the season.