Razorbacks Tied For Lead After NCAA Championship Opening Round

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas knew they would have a home course advantage at the NCAA Championships as they were playing at the Blessings and it payed off in the opening round.

The Razorbacks ended day one tied for the lead on a day where scoring was tough. Arkansas and Texas are tied with team score of 302, which is 10-over par. Arkansas senior Maria Fassi is tied for second on the individual leader board at 1-under and was one of just four players to break par.

Arizona has a pair of players under par, including leader Bianca Pagdanganan at 4-under, but sits in a tied for third with Stanford at 12-over.

Arkansas will be among the early tee times on Saturday as they had an afternoon start on Friday.