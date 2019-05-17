Saturday’s Storms

Expect strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday. There will be at least two rounds of thunderstorms. The first round will affect us in the Noon-4pm time-frame while the second round is trending more towards overnight in the 10pm-4am time-frame.

1PM SATURDAY: Thunderstorms in Oklahoma will begin making their way into Arkansas. The strongest storms will be on the leading edge of the line. Any storms that develop ahead of the line will have a higher tornado risk.

5PM SATURDAY: We may see a small break on Saturday evening before the next round arrives. However, a few lingering showers or stray thunderstorms will still be possible.

10PM SATURDAY: The second wave of showers and thunderstorms will arrive and could also be severe. There will be a higher flash flooding potential with the second push of storms due to a saturated ground.

Storms should be exiting or on the way out of the area by Sunday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced Risk of the entire area.

-Garrett