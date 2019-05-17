Severe Weather Postponing High School State Championship Games In Fayetteville, Har-Ber Baseball To Play Monday

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — All state championship games scheduled for Saturday (May 18) in Fayetteville have been rescheduled to Monday, according to a social media post from the Arkansas Activities Association. This impacts baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer games. They will still be played at their original scheduled times.

The state championship games being impacted are:

Baseball –

6A- Har-Ber vs. North Little Rock -10:00 a.m.

1A – Viola vs. Taylor – 12:30 p.m.

3A – Harmony Grove vs. CAC – 3:00 p.m.

Softball –

2A – Quitman vs. Poyen – 10 a.m.

3A – Genoa Central vs. Rose Bud – 12:30 p.m.

1A – Hermitage vs. Taylor – 3:00 p.m.

Soccer –

3A Girls – CAC vs. Harding Academy – 10:00 a.m.

3A Boys – CAC vs. Green Forest – 12:00 p.m.

4A Girls – Pulaski Academy vs. Harrison – 2:00 p.m.

4A Boys – Valley View vs. Harrison – 4:00 p.m.

Two rounds of storms are expected to impact Northwest Arkansas Saturday. The first round hitting between 12 – 4 p.m. and the second round later Saturday evening.

We will update this story if any other changes are made to Monday’s state championship games.