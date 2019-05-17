× Siloam Springs Falls In State Title Game For 2nd Straight Year

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–For the fourth time in the past five seasons, Siloam Springs met Russellville for the boys soccer state championship. And the rivalry continued to stay on an even trajectory.

The Cyclones took down the Panthers 1-0 to win their second straight state championship and fifth overall (2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 & 2019).

Wesly Robinson’s goal in the 34th minute proved to be the winner, as the senior was named MVP. Andres Rincon assisted on the goal. The Cyclones outshot the Panthers 16-9 and had six corner kicks compared to just one for Siloam.

Russellville had a chance to put the game away with 18 minutes to play, but Dylan Rice sailed a penalty kick well over the net.

In his first year as head coach, Luke Shoemaker led Siloam Springs to an 18-6 record, but the Panthers now have a two year title drought.

Russellville finishes the year at 19-4-1.