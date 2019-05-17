× Springdale Captures 6A Boys Soccer State Championship

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–For the third time in school history, Springdale won a boys soccer state championship.

With two late goals, the Bulldogs capped off an 18-2 season with a 3-0 win over Bryant.

“I feel like everything happens for a reason,” head coach DJ Beeler said. “Last year’s team was able to get close and feel what it’s like to be on the other side.”

After a high pressure first half that saw Springdale attempt 19 shots, the Red Dogs finally broke through. Irvin Sotero scored with a little over a minute left before halftime to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead at the break.

Danny Maldonado sealed the victory, netting a pass from Rene Recinos with less than four minutes to play. WIth the title in hand, Recinos scored an insurance goal of his own with 50 seconds to play.

“We were a very tight team last year but I feel like this team was even better,” smiled senior Nelson Barroso. “It means everything to the team and the city to bring this title back to Springdale High.”

Bulldog goalie Abram Cordero made four saves to preserve the shutout.