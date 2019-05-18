A Billboard In Times Square Caught Fire

Posted 5:57 pm, May 18, 2019, by

(CNN) — The fire on an electronic billboard in New York’s Times Square is under control, the city’s fire department said Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded about 3 p.m. to reports of a billboard on fire at the 3 Times Square building, also known as the Thomson Reuters building, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

The sign covers about four floors of the building but the flames did not spread beyond the sign.

No injuries have been reported.

The sign was “de-energized” after 80 firefighters responded to the building, the spokesperson said.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.