Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is Going Digital

KFSM (AR) — The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will be going digital Monday through Saturday. Their Sunday paper will still be printed.

Staff and subscribers were notified yesterday, some receiving letters that read, “we’ve come up with a new and unique subscription offer where we continue to deliver a print edition of the Sunday paper and a digital replica edition every day.”

The Democrat-Gazette is also offering iPads to home delivery subscribers to help ease the transition from paper to digital, at no charge.

In an interview with Arkansas Money & Politics, Walter E. Hussman (publisher to the Democrat-Gazette) said, “People don’t realize how bad things are. The newspaper industry in America is verging on total collapse … You’re going to start seeing more daily newspapers close. We’ve lost Arkadelphia. We lost Hope. I think we’re going to lose more. It’s a real challenge for the Democrat-Gazette, too. We’ve got to figure out a new business model because the one we’re on just is not working.”

The new system is set to be in place by July.

