Arkansas Drops Final Game Of Regular Season

COLLEGE STATION (KFSM) – Seven conference series wins will have to be enough for Arkansas.

Casey Martin looked like he would jumpstart another home run derby in the first inning with solo shot to give the Hogs a 1-0 lead, but Texas A&M scored six unanswered to take game three 6-1 and seal the series victory.

Runners left on base plagued Arkansas, who left seven players in scoring position. Only one runner reached base in the last 17 at-bats.

Connor Noland impressed as the starting pitcher for Arkansas. The freshman lasted 4.1 innings and had three strikeouts along with five hits and one earned run.

Arkansas finished the regular season schedule with a 40-15 overall record and a 20-10 SEC record. This is the first season under Dave Van Horn the Hogs have won 20 conference games.

The SEC Tournament starts on Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama.