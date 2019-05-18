× Arkansas Wins Back-To-Back Division Titles

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas needed a win on Saturday’s regular season finale to clinch the SEC-West title.

When the Hogs fell to Texas A&M – not all hope was lost.

Due to South Carolina beating Mississippi State, Arkansas will now share the division title with the Bulldogs with both programs finishing with a 20-10 conference record.

Because the Razorbacks swept MSU during the regular season, Arkansas clinches a No. 2 seed entering the SEC Tournament.

This is the sixth division title in school history for Arkansas, and the fifth under Dave Van Horn. The Hogs also were division champs last season.