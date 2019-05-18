California Man Pleads Guilty To Sexually Assaulting Neighbors’ 3-Year-Old

SAN DIEGO — A registered sex offender who raped and sodomized his next door neighbors’ 3-year-old girl after breaking into their San Diego home pleaded guilty Friday.

Francisco Diaz, 47, pleaded guilty to four felony counts, according to City News Service. He now reportedly faces 85 years in prison.

On Aug. 11, Diaz broke a screen and slipped through the window of the sleeping girl’s room. When he began sexually assaulting the girl, she woke up and cried.

The girl’s mother heard the noise and followed Diaz, who had picked up the semi-clothed girl and started walking back to his house, CNS reports. She took the child back and wrapped her in a blanket.

The girl’s father told KSWB that he was coming back inside from checking on his car when he found his daughter in the living room, partially undressed. The little girl told her dad that a man took her through the window and touched her inappropriately.

When he took her next door and asked her to point out who had done it, she pointed to their neighbor, her father said.

The girl’s dad started arguing with the man and the fight eventually became physical, the San Diego Police Department confirmed. Police arrested Diaz on four felony charges: kidnapping, threat to cause death, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and sodomy with a minor.

Diaz’s sentencing has been set for June 17.