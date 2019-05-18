Fallen Trees Cause Power Outage, Gas Leak In Prairie Grove

Posted 4:36 pm, May 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:04PM, May 18, 2019

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark.— Following Saturday’s (May 18) storm fallen trees in Prairie Grove likely caused a gas leak and power outages.

Courtesy of Tabetha Rene in Prairie Grove, AR.

Multiple trees and power lines were reported down by Washington County Emergency Manager John Luther.

The fire, street and police departments are working to remove debris from the road at this time.

According to the police department, Swepco and Ozarks Electric have been notified.

The high school’s graduation is without power.

The fire department is working to get the gas leak under control.

