Fort Smith Hit By Unconfirmed Tornado

FORT SMITH, Ark.—Around a dozen homes were damaged by a possible tornado in Fort Smith according to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

Melody Daniel of the Department of Emergency Management said that ten to twelve homes were damaged in the Phoenix Avenue area.

The Sebastian County Red Cross estimates between 24 and 30 homes totaled.

Videos from Fort Smith show the tornado touching down as cars drive up and ease to a stop.

The Mercy Clinic on Phoenix lost portions of its roof.

One of the buildings at the Sykes Call Center lost a roof, which damaged some employees’ vehicles. A gas leak was also found inside the building.

Fort Smith Police Chief Phil Christiansen said there was widespread damage across the south side of the city. All eleven fire stations were out helping and called in extra help.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Sebastian County Red Cross at (479)-783-3932.