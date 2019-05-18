High School Coach Stops Armed Suspect Before Shots Fired

CBS — A suspect, believed to be a student, walked into an Oregon high school armed with a shotgun and was tackled by the school’s football and track coach before any shots were fired, CBS Portland affiliate KOIN reports. No one was injured in the incident and police said there were no more suspects.

Keanon Lowe, who is now a football and track coach and security guard at Parkrose High School, told reporters as he was leaving a police interview late Friday that he was tired but relieved at the outcome, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

“I’m just happy everyone was OK,” Lowe said as he walked out of the school about four hours after the incident, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive. “I’m happy I was able to be there for the kids and for the community.”

Portland police have not identified the suspect at this time but said he is an adult.

“I can’t thank the man enough who got the gun away from that boy,” mom Desiree told KOIN. “To save my child as well as all these others.”

Lowe didn’t reply to messages sent on Twitter or LinkedIn from the Associated Press.

Police spokesman Sgt. Brad Yakots said a firearm was recovered at the scene. The school was evacuated and a nearby middle school was on lockdown for several hours as the investigation unfolded.

The school was searched methodically, room by room, KOIN reports. Students were not allowed to have access to their personal items for a time.

The outcome was “the best case scenario, absolutely,” Yakots said. “The staff member did an excellent job by all accounts, (and) our officers arrived within minutes and went right in.”

School officials told KOIN the suspect was exhibiting “concerning behavior” that led two fellow students to report him to school staff.

