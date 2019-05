× NEW: Tornado Watch Issued For Saturday

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian, Washington, Le Flore, and Sequoyah counties until 5PM today.

Strong to severe storms are likely this afternoon. Discrete cells will develop quickly after noon ahead of a main line of storms. The second line of storms will track across the area around 2PM. Severe weather is likely with both.

Stay weather aware through the afternoon.

-Sabrina