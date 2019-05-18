Storm Blew Roof Of Call Center Building, No Injuries

FORT SMITH, Ark.—Employees are safe after taking shelter from Saturday’s (May 18) storm, but can’t say the same about one of their buildings and several of their vehicles.

Courtesy Jo Ellison.

The Sykes Call Center was in the middle of the storm in Fort Smith Saturday (May 18) afternoon, and employees took shelter when it came time.

They say they heard loud rumbling and crashing while in the shelter.

A roof blew off one of the buildings and damaged several of the employees’ vehicles.

All of the employees have been reported safe.

Police say that there is a possible gas leak in this area. No one is allowed inside.

Courtesy Jo Ellison.

