WATCH: Strong To Severe Storms This Afternoon

The severe threat for today is a Level 3 (out of 5) for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. All modes of severe weather are possible. You'll need to stay weather aware throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

FUTURECAST 11AM - A few showers and storms may develop ahead of the main line. These discrete cells could be become severe.

FUTURECAST 2PM - Ahead of this main line, sporadic severe cells may develop. But, the certain line of strong storms will move through around 2/3 PM this afternoon. The leading edge of this has a greater chance of having severe weather.

FUTURECAST 5PM - The line of storms will continue to move through the area towards the east, with strong storms still possible.

All types of severe weather are possible this afternoon. Gusty winds are likely. A few tornadoes and large hail are also possible.

-Sabrina