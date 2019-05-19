Fort Smith Schools Closed Monday Following Tornado

FORT SMITH, Ark.—The city’s public school district will be closed Monday (May 20) due to damage following Saturday’s (May 18) tornado.

Earlier in the day, Zena Fetherston Marshall with the school district said that four schools in the district were without power. Two named schools were Ramsey Jr. High and Southside High School.

The district’s service center, which includes the transportation division, is without power, meaning the busses wouldn’t run.

Other cited reasons for the schools being closed were stoplights being out of order and debris in the roadway.