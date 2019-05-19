More Isolated Storms Possible Monday Evening

Another wave of unsettled, stormy weather is on the way for Monday afternoon and Tuesday.

Monday:  Storm chances increase in the afternoon and evening as a warm front lifts across the region. Some more activity is possible overnight.

Tuesday:  A line of storms will swing through midday, with potentially gusty winds.

Scattered storms are possible, as well as an isolated tornado. The hail threat will be a bit higher than our last event because of the warm front.

A second wave of storms will arrive midday on Tuesday.

Rain chances greatly reduce after Tuesday, giving us calm conditions most of the time.

-Matt

