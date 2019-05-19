Storm-Related Power Outages Continue

FORT SMITH, Ark.—Following Saturday’s (May 18) storms, one local power provider is working to restore power to the more than 6,500 customers without it.

OG+E released a statement on Facebook saying that due to the extent of the damage, estimated times of restoration were not available.

Over 100 crew members are working to restore power in the Fort Smith area with more expected to arrive later in the day.

OG+E advises customers to refrain from approaching crews and utility vehicles for safety reasons.

Over 35,000 OG+E customers lost power Saturday (May 18).

You can report outages or downed power lines by calling (800)-522-6870.