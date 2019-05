Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The severe weather has cleared and we're left with much nicer weather for the end of our weekend. A few sprinkles are possible early this morning. We're dry the rest of the day. Clouds will begin to break and the sun will be out. Winds will shift and come out of the north.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Next chance for strong to severe storms will be late Monday thru Tuesday.

-Sabrina