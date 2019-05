A toddler died after being run over by a tractor Monday in north Arkansas.

The Izard County sheriff’s office said it happened about 2:37 p.m. in Melbourne. A 3-year-old boy was run over in a logging accident, according to the sheriff’s office. Medics treated the child at the scene but he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately release the names of those involved in the accident.

An investigation is ongoing.