Bella Vista Man Denies Raping 14-Year-Old Girl

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bella Vista man has pleaded not guilty to raping a 14-year-old he took from Oklahoma to Arkansas.

Cameron Nathaniel Robinson, 20, is charged in Benton County Circuit Court with sexual indecency with a child and two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault — all Class D felonies.

Robinson is free on a $10,000 bond, but was ordered by a judge not to have any contact with the girl. Robinson is due back in court on July 18.

Bella Vista police arrested Robinson in April after he reportedly told officers he picked up the girl in Westville, Okla., and brought her to Bella Vista, where he had sex with her.

According to a probable case affidavit, Robinson met the girl on the dating site Juamo.

Police spoke with people in the home who said Robinson and the girl had been there earlier and that he had introduced the girl as his “new girlfriend.”

Police waited on the pair to return to the home and confronted them there. Robinson initially denied having sexual contact with the girl or knowing that she was underage.

He initially said he thought she was 18, but then said he thought she might be younger, the affidavit states. He said she never told him her age, but the girl told police she had said she was 14 to Robinson multiple times.

At first, Robinson said they had not had sexual intercourse, but when the officer asked if he had practiced safe sex and used a condom with the girl, Robinson assured the officer that he had — then tried to backtrack and say he hadn’t had sex with the girl, the affidavit said.

Eventually, Robinson told police that he had had sex with the girl twice, which matched what the girl told police.

At one point, police said, Robinson became “emotional” and asked for water and a hug, according to the affidavit

During an interview with investigators, the girl “admitted to a sexual assault; but became tired and agitated,” according to the affidavit.

She told police she wanted to get her bike out of Robinson’s car and go back home, but Robinson convinced her to stay.

She said they did not use condoms during sex, and that Robinson told her “she was pregnant,” according to the affidavit.