Former Pocola Teacher Charged With Rape Had Previous Indecency Conviction Involving Student

POCOLA, Okla. (KFSM) — A former Pocola High School teacher accused of having sex with three different students had a previous conviction for sexual indecency with another student in a different district in 2010.

Janet Kaye Barnes, 44, was arrested Monday (May 20) in connection with two counts of second-degree rape and sexual battery.

An Oklahoma grand jury indicted her last week for having sex with the minors when she taught at the high school between January 2014 and November 2016. She’s no longer employed by Pocola schools.

Barnes pleaded guilty in January 2012 in McCurtain County District Court to outraging public decency involving a student younger than 16.

A student at Smithville Public Schools in Smithville, Okla., told police in 2010 that Barnes asked him to have sex and sent him nude photos over a four-month period, according to court documents.

The boy, who said he felt like Barnes was “stalking him,” also said she exposed herself to him.

It’s unclear what Barnes’ role was at the school. Court documents show the boy described her as a teacher and a coach, but school officials didn’t immediately respond Monday to questions about her employment.

Barnes was given a nine-month suspended sentence and had to pay more than $400 in fines and court costs. The judge also issued her a no contact order with the student.

However, the boy later reported that Barnes attended some of his athletic events and came to a school concert he performed in.

Barnes pleaded guilty in August 2012 to violating a protection order but received no jail time.

A judge ordered Barnes not to have any contact with the boy, barred her from school events unless her children were participants and required her to pay more than $500 in fines and court fees.

In Oklahoma, violating a protection order is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Barnes turned herself in Monday to the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office. She was being held at the county jail on a $250,000 bond.

Second-degree rape has a term of imprisonment in Oklahoma no less than one year and no more than fifteen years. The sexual battery charge carries a term of imprisonment in Oklahoma no more than 10 years.

An arraignment hearing for Barnes’ newest charges hasn’t been set.