HOPE Humane Society Parts Ways With The City Of Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Fort Smith and the HOPE Humane Society have decided to part ways, for now at least.

City Directors offered to extend the city’s current contract with the shelter, but the agency refused to accept it.

This means that city funds to the shelter will end at the end of May 2019.

The city is now working on a plan on where to take stray animals when the contract ends. The issue could be revisited in early June 2019.

This decision comes a month after the no-kill shelter released its former executive director Jarrod Ricketts.