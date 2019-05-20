× Nine Razorbacks Named To All-SEC Teams

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – When a team shares a division championship, it should come as no surprise that they have players all over the all-conference teams and that’s exactly what Arkansas was honored with on Monday.

Nine different players were named to the various all-SEC teams, including six on the all-SEC second team.

Dominic Fletcher, Matt Goodheart, Heston Kjerstad, Casey Martin, Matt Cronin and Trevor Ezell were all named to the all-SEC second team. The biggest surprise comes as Arkansas starting pitcher Isaiah Campbell was left off the list among those honored. Fletcher and Ezell were also named to the all-defensive team.

Arkansas did not have a representative on the all-SEC first team but co-SEC West champion Mississippi State had four on the top list, including pitcher of the year Ethan Small and freshman of the year JT Ginn.

Pitchers Connor Noland and Patrick Wicklander and outfielder Christian Franklin were each named to the all-freshman team.

Arkansas will play in the SEC tournament as the No. 2 seed on Wednesday against the winner of Ole Miss vs Missouri, which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday.