OKC Airport Officials: Expect Cancellations, Delays Due To Anticipated Severe Weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at Will Rogers World Airport are advising travelers to expect cancellations and delays due to anticipated severe weather on Monday.

“With the high probability of severe weather occurring in the OKC metro today, air travelers should be prepared for flight delays and cancellations. Several airlines have pro-actively canceled afternoon and evening flights to prevent extended delays in other cities or to avoid having aircraft damaged due to high winds or hail,” WRWA officials said.

Most airlines will try to contact passengers if a flight is canceled, but travelers are urged to check on the status of arrivals and departures before coming to the airport.

If possible, travelers should consider rebooking their flights. Officials say most airlines are waiving change fees.

Garage and covered parking at the airport are completely full.

Airport officials say the airport is not a public shelter and in the event of a weather emergency, the public should not risk driving to the airport and should shelter-in-place.