Salem Sabatka, 8, Found Safe After Being Swiped Into Car While Walking With Mother Outside Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBS News) — An 8-year-old girl snatched in broad daylight into a passing car while walking with her mother outside Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday was back with her family Sunday after being found safe some eight hours later at a hotel with her alleged abductor.

Police said 51-year-old Michael Webb was arrested on an aggravated kidnapping charge and was arraigned Sunday. He was being held without bond.

Surveillance video from a home in the Fort Worth suburb of Forest Hill showed Salem Sabatka being taken, reports CBS Dallas.

Her mother tried desperately to hold on, jumping into the car after her daughter but, police said, she was pushed out as the car sped off with Salem. Her mother was left on the ground in a panic.

Police issued a statewide Amber Alert and posted pictures on social media of Salem and the car the suspect was driving, asking for the public’s help.

Later that night, police received a tip from two local church members who went out looking for Salem.

The tip led authorities to a nearby hotel where, around 2:30 a.m., they found the vehicle and forced their way into the room where they found Webb and Salem.

Policed hailed the two church members as heroes.

