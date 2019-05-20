Severe Weather Update

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An unusually high risk for strong to severe storms with large tornadoes continues across the southern plains on Monday.

Regionally, a tornado outbreak is expected in Oklahoma and Texas. Locally, storms that move from Oklahoma into Arkansas will have a high risk of producing strong tornadoes.

Timeline: 4pm-9pm area-wide Monday.

Another line of strong to severe thunderstorms with a tornado threat will form on Tuesday and work across the area around late morning or early afternoon.

The severe threat is expected to end Tuesday late-afternoon for our entire area.

-Garrett