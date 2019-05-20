Severe Weather Update

Posted 2:45 pm, May 20, 2019, by

An unusually high risk for strong to severe storms with large tornadoes continues across the southern plains on Monday.

Regionally, a tornado outbreak is expected in Oklahoma and Texas. Locally, storms that move from Oklahoma into Arkansas will have a high risk of producing strong tornadoes.

Timeline: 4pm-9pm area-wide Monday.

Another line of strong to severe thunderstorms with a tornado threat will form on Tuesday and work across the area around late morning or early afternoon.

The severe threat is expected to end Tuesday late-afternoon for our entire area.

-Garrett

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.