Severe Weather Update

An unusually high risk for strong to severe storms with large tornadoes continues across the southern plains on Monday.
Regionally, a tornado outbreak is expected in Oklahoma and Texas. Locally, storms that move from Oklahoma into Arkansas will have a high risk of producing strong tornadoes.
Timeline: 4pm-9pm area-wide Monday.
Another line of strong to severe thunderstorms with a tornado threat will form on Tuesday and work across the area around late morning or early afternoon.
The severe threat is expected to end Tuesday late-afternoon for our entire area.
-Garrett