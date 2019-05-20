What Sebastian County Residents Should Do With Debris Caused By Severe Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — From tree limbs to home insulation - there are piles and piles of debris from Saturday's (May 18) tornadoes in the River Valley. The Sebastian County Judge's Department of Emergency Management has released some guidelines on what homeowners should do to get rid of all the stuff left behind from the storms.

Debris Management:

Residents with home or other damage claims to be filed with insurance providers should take photos and/or videos clearly showing the damage to their home or property.

Also, document emergency work done by private contractors or volunteers to remove unsafe hazards, like trees, limbs, and debris, and to seal their home with traps as protection from the elements. (Photos, videos, paperwork, etc.)

Capture clear, representative "before" and "after" images and make them available to your home insurance carrier.

All vegetative debris such as tree limbs, root balls, leaves, etc. that is not of any structure debris is to be placed next to the roadway, not blocking the roadways in the city of Greenwood and Fort Smith. City workers will be removing debris each day until further notice. Fort Smith residents are allowed to take debris to the Fort Smith landfill at "no cost" until May 31st or as guided by Fort Smith City officials.

Designated burn sites will be evaluated early this week and may be supporting debris management of only vegetative material as directed in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality.

If you need assistance, you are asked to call the Sebastian County Judge's Department of Emergency Management at 479-783-3932.