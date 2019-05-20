× Women’s NCAA Championships Delayed At Blessings

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Winds had been a factor for the early parts of the round but with rain moving into the area, the NCAA women’s golf championship has been put into a weather delay.

The delay was issued at 4:15 p.m. and no restart time has been announced as of yet.

Arkansas senior Maria Fassi is currently sitting at the top of the leaderboard as she is 7-under for the tournament, including 4-under through 12 holes at Monday at the time of the delay. Fassi has a three stroke lead on Florida’s Sierra Brooks who finished with a round of even par on Monday.

As a team, Arkansas is in good position to advance to the match play portion of the championship as the top eight teams will qualify. The Razorbacks are currently in fourth place at 22-over par, 11 strokes better than Purdue who is in ninth place. Duke is leading at 7-over par when play was delayed.