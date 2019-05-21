Arkansas Law Enforcement Torch Run Underway To Help Support Special Olympics

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Law enforcement officers from across Arkansas are running for a cause this week that benefits the Special Olympics.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) is a worldwide event that began in 1981 in Kansas and raises awareness and funds for the Special Olympics. More than 15,000 officers participate each year.

Participants are running from all four corners of Arkansas, meeting at the state capitol in Little Rock on Thursday, May 23. From there, officers will run 50 miles to Searcy to kick off the 2019 Summer Games Opening Ceremonies.

On Monday (May 20), Springdale and Fayetteville officers ran from the Northwest Arkansas Mall to the Centennial Bank on Joyce Blvd. Next officers will run to Greenland city limits where they will pass the torch to Greenland officers.

The State Director for the Law Enforcement Torch Run in Arkansas, Cpl. Greg Dawson told 5NEWS he looks forward to the event each year.

"To raise awareness and funds for individuals with intellectual disabilities is probably one of the highlights of my law enforcement career," Dawson said.

Arkansas officers have consistently raised over $500,000 for the Special Olympics each year since 2010.

Officers in Sebastian County also participated in the torch run on Monday.