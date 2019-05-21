Arkansas State Highway Commission Approves Bids For Road Improvements In Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Arkansas State Highway Commission has now approved a bid for improvements to roadways in Benton County.

According to officials from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT), the purpose of the project is to overlay 1.9 miles of selected sections of various city streets in Cave Springs. This includes S. Rainbow Rd. and W. Wallis Rd.

Decco Contractors-Paving, Inc. in Rogers was awarded the contract worth over $296,000.

Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four week, weather permitting and completion is expected in mid-2019.

Travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov.