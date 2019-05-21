× Arkansas Women Fall to Wake Forest In National Quarterfinals

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas battled mother nature and Wake Forest in the national quarterfinals on Tuesday but an early hole was just too much for the Razorbacks to climb out of.

Wake Forest started fast and led in four of the five match play pairings then a six hour weather delay hit the Blessings Golf Club. Arkansas made a push in the closing holes but a pair of close approaches on the closing hole sealed the match for the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest won the match 3-2 and advanced to the semifinals on Wednesday.

Arkansas got wins from both Brooke Matthews and Maria Fassi to earn the two points but Dylan Kim and Kaylee Benton fell just short in their matches. Both Razorback golfers needed to win the 18th hole to extend their matches but was a pair of Wake Forest players put their approach shot within five feet to avoid any comeback.

Fassi was looking to back up her individual national championship on Monday with a team title but that quest fell short despite her match win.