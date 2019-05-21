Blues Beat Sharks, March On To Stanley Cup Final

Posted 10:13 pm, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:14PM, May 21, 2019

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - MAY 21: Ivan Barbashev #49 and Joel Edmundson #6 of the St. Louis Blues celebrate after defeating the San Jose Sharks in Game Six with a score of 5 to 1 to win the Western Conference Finals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Enterprise Center on May 21, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues are marching into the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in decades.

David Perron had a goal and an assist, Jordan Binnington picked up his franchise-record 12th playoff win and the Blues beat the San Jose Sharks 5-1 in Game 6 of the Western Conference final Tuesday night.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn and Tyler Bozak also scored for St. Louis, which will face the Boston Bruins for the championship. Ivan Barbashev got an empty-netter with 2:15 left, Ryan O’Reilly had three assists and Binnington stopped 25 shots.

St. Louis won three consecutive games to advance to the franchise’s first Cup Final since 1970. That series also pitted the Blues against the Bruins.

