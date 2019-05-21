× BREAKING: Arkansas River Will Climb 12ft In Three Days

Record flooding in NE Oklahoma around Tulsa continues drain into the Arkansas River Basin and will flow downstream affecting our area.

Major Flood Stage is forecast to occur on the Arkansas River.

The Arkansas River at Van Buren is currently 20.46ft and below flood stage. The river is forecast to be 32.1ft by Friday afternoon. The last time values this high were seen was back in May of 2015 (33.53ft) and December of 2015 (34.63)

Major Flooding will also occur along the Arkansas River from Lee Creek to Ozark with all location reaching major flood stage by Friday.

The flood stage is due to a large water release in the Tulsa District according to the Corps of Engineers.

At this stage most farmland and recreational areas around the Arkansas River will be flooding. In places like Fort Smith, the River Park could be inundated and underwater. Road closures are possible in places like Arkoma and around Lavaca in locations near the Arkansas River.

More information will become available as the Corps of Engineers regulates the flow.

-Garrett