Fayetteville City Council Unanimously Votes To Ban Styrofoam Use

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fayetteville City Council unanimously voted Tuesday (May 21) to ban the purchase of expanded polystyrene foam with city funds.

The city council voted to end the use of Styrofoam at concession stands, boat docks, food trucks or similar businesses on City-owned property; including parks and off-street parking lots.

According to the City of Fayetteville’s Twitter page, they are using this as a way to raise public awareness of environmental damages caused by the product.