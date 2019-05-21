Fayetteville Woman Arrested After Altercation With Yeehawg Owner On Dickson St.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — An argument in Fayetteville led to the arrest of a woman who was escorted out in a headlock by a bar owner, that's been spread across Fayetteville based social media sites.

According to the arrest report, on Sunday (May 19) Erin Roussell, 29, of Fayetteville and her girlfriend, Mika McKinney, refused to leave Yeehawg bar on Dickson Street during a private event that was closed to the public.

The report says that multiple witnesses told police that the two women entered the bar three times and were asked to leave each time.

As they were exiting the bar for the third time a fight ensued and one of the women told the workers to "call the police because she knows every cop in Fayetteville," the report says.

The two women entered the bar for the fourth time and caught the attention of the bar owner. The report says that the owner walked over and put McKinney in a headlock and walked her to the east side exit. Once outside, the owner let her go and walked back inside.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to the report, Roussell attempted to stop the bar owner from pulling McKinney out by yelling out loud that he was attacking her, drawing the attention of multiple men in the bar. The men then began to push the bounces and the owner.

The report says that when police arrived, Roussell was "lying on her back on the east patios of Yee Hawg, crying, yelling and swinging her fist around."

As police commanded Roussell to stop, she resisted and had to be pulled away from the situation.

According to the report, Roussell insisted police watch a video of the incident that she recorded on her cellphone so she could press charges on the owner and bouncers.

The police report states that the officer told Roussell that a crime had not been committed against the women and he would not take a report.

The officer then asked Roussell to call a taxi and leave, but she refused. The report says that the officer believed "Roussell was an endangerment to herself and other people" if left intoxicated.

Roussell was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. She is free on a $465 bond and is due back in Fayetteville District Court on July 12.

The lawyer for Yeehawg owner Dave Bass released the following statement about the situation:

"We are in the process of gathering statements, available audio and video recordings, as well as, arrest reports leading up to and surrounding the 5-19-19 incident. Once we have gathered all of the factual information our goal is to have a formal statement regarding the incident by the end of the week, if not sooner."

Roussell and McKinney's lawyer sent the following statement from his clients to 5NEWS: