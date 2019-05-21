Marijuana-Themed Sandwich Shop ‘Cheba Hut’ To Open In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) —Colorado-based sandwich chain Cheba Hut is planning to bring “toasted” subs and other edibles to the Natural State, the Fayetteville Flyer reports.

Cheba Hut has plans to open two locations in Fayetteville and one in Little Rock.

The sandwich shop has marijuana-themed submarine sandwiches named after popular strands of pot.

The chain restaurant started in Tempe, Arizona in 1998 and is now based in Colorado.

Cheba Hut is partnering with franchisees Hunter and Darcy Fletcher of Conway to operate their Arkansas restaurants, according to THV11.

It’s reported that the company is still looking for locations in Fayetteville but would prefer to have a spot near the University of Arkansas.

You should expect to see the Fayetteville locations opening sometime in 2020.