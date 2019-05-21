McNair Middle School Student Diagnosed With Whooping Cough

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A student at McNair Middle School has been diagnosed with pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

Parents were notified Tuesday (May 21) that a student was diagnosed with the highly contagious disease.

Whooping cough involves the respiratory tract and is caused by a bacterium called Bordetella pertussis.

In the email sent to parents, Fayetteville School Public Information Officer Alan Wilbourn wrote that immunization records will be reviewed by the school nurse to see if an additional dose of pertussis vaccine is needed. Parents will be notified if their child needs the vaccine.

The letter says all students should be observed for respiratory symptoms for the next 14 days and anyone with a severe cough should be excluded from school and evaluated by a physician.

All students identified by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) as having been “in close contact” of the diagnosed child will receive additional guidance from the school nurse.

This comes after three Woodland Jr. High students were diagnosed with Whooping Cough in April 2019.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to contact your physician or the Washington County Health Unit at 479-521-8181.