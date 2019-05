WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. (KFSM) — The Muskogee County Emergency Management has issued a complete evacuation of the town of Webbers Falls in Oklahoma due to flooding.

On the town’s Facebook page, they said that they will post the locations of shelters as they receive the information.

You may reach Sandy Wright at 918-990-0035, Bobby Ogg at 918-990-1001 or Shiloh McPeak at 918-231-1026. Please take precautions and stay safe.