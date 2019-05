BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Several roads have been closed in Benton County due to flooding from heavy rain over the last few days. Thunderstorms have brought dangerous conditions to the area, causing several areas to be flooded.

The following roads are currently closed in Benton County:

Stateline Rd.

Gates Ln.

Pearl Rd.

Pierce Rd. East of Hwy 279

Mullens Rd.

Wann Rd.

Pritchard Rd.

Gene Law Rd.

Limekiln Rd.

Dickson Rd.

Check back for updates as roads are reopened.