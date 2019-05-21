× Thunderstorms Gradually Ending

The large area of showers and thunderstorms continues to track east across Arkansas with a gradual end in the rain and thunderstorms from the west to the east. Lingering areas of precipitation as well as occasional lightning strikes will be possible until the storms have moved well west of our area.

A few thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday across SE Kansas and NE Oklahoma. We’ll be watching to see if these storms can make it into our area; most should remain to our immediate northwest.

Calmer weather will prevail for the rest of the week with breezy south winds and only an isolated chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorms with peak daytime heating.

-Garrett