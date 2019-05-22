× Duke Wins Women’s NCAA Golf Championship At The Blessings

NCAA Media Information

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Duke University edged Wake Forest University 3-2, clinching the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship at Blessings Golf Club (par 73, 6,397 yards). The tight contest went extra holes in three of the five matches before the Blue Devils won their seventh national championship and their first in match play.

With the score tied at two through 19 holes, Miranda Wang sealed the victory for Duke, facing off against Letizia Bagnoli on their 20th hole, a par five No. 2 on the course, and two-putting for the title.

Ana Belac’s 5&3 win over Vanessa Knecht was the first score in for Duke, with the four remaining matches being tied up soon after. Emilia Migliaccio put the first point on the board for Wake Forest, defeating Gina Kim, 1-up through 18.

Duke regained the lead, up 2-1, as Jaravee Boonchant edged last year’s medalist Jennifer Kupcho, making par on their 19th hole. Wake Forest’s Siyun Liu evened the up score up for the Demon Deacons as she birdied their 20th hole, defeating Virginia Elena Carta, who has now won an individual (2016) and team championship.

“You know, I couldn’t feel more proud than I do right now,” said Duke head coach Dan Brooks. “It’s been a heck of a week. But we’ve had a tough team all year long, and so they were tough this week, but they have been tough all year long. We’ve had plenty of weather and all kinds of stuff this year, and it’s required a lot of patience. College golf does that, and I’ve never been with a group that has just stayed positive and just ground it out, and they did it this week, just like they have been doing it all year.”

Wake Forest, who advanced to the championship match with wins against host Arkansas and Auburn, made its first appearance in the NCAA Championships match play portion of the tournament under first-year head coach Kim Lewellen.

“I knew they were special when I went into the office for the first time,” said Wake Forest head coach Kim Lewellen. “I didn’t know any of these young ladies but they embraced me. We wanted to be on this stage and compete, and it was an outstanding match. Duke came out on top, but I’m very proud of these ladies. We’ve got two freshmen and a junior so we’ve got another chance at it.”

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH RESULTS:

Duke 3, Wake Forest 2

Siyun Liu (WF) def. Virginia Elena Carta (D) in 20 holes

Jaraavee Boonchant (D) def. Jennifer Kupcho (WF) in 19 holes

Miranda Wang (D) def. Letizia Bagnoli (WF) in 20 holes

Emilia Migliaccio (WF) def. Gina Kim (D), 1-up

Ana Belac (D) def. Vanessa Knecht (WF), 5&3