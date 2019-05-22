American Red Cross Flood Safety Tips

(KFSM) — Flooding is one of the most common and costly natural disasters, are you prepared for it?

According to the American Red Cross, flash floods occur suddenly, due to rapidly rising water along a stream or low-lying area.

The best thing you can do is prepare in advance. That means:

During a flood, there are several precautions you should take. Some of these include:

Turn off the power and water mains if instructed to do so by local authorities.

Avoid contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with sewage or contain dangerous insects or animals.

Continue listening to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates.

Don’t walk, swim or drive through floodwater. Just six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car.

Stay out of areas subject to flooding. Underpasses, dips, low spots, canyons, washes, etc. can become filled with water.

There are many steps you should take after a flood, such as:

If evacuated, return only when authorities say it is safe to do so.

Let friends and family know you’re safe. Register yourself as safe on the Safe and Well website

Pay attention to how you and your loved ones are experiencing and handling stress. Promote emotional recovery by following these tips.

Wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and rubber boots, and be cautious when cleaning up.

Click here to learn more about flood safety from the American Red Cross.